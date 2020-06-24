White Sox, Cubs celebrate as MLB announces return of baseball

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Baseball getting ready to officially return to Chicago.The White Sox and Cubs can return to their ballparks, with games set to begin in late July. Even though fans aren't allowed, businesses around the stadium, are excited.The season will be shortened to 60 games, with no fans in attendance as a new kind of baseball gets underway next month."I'm so happy," said Cubs fan Jennifer Heiser. "Can't wait to put my son in his cubs shirt and we sit back grill up some hot dogs and enjoy normalcy."The league and the players' union finally agreed to health and safety protocols to allow teams to play during this pandemic, which includes testing players often.The Cubs and Sox tweeting their excitement about the announcement Tuesday.The Cubs simply said "Play ball" and the White Sox tweeted Yoan Moncada dancing with excitement.Players will report to training on July 1 in each teams' own ballparks.With the city of Chicago soon moving into Phase Four of the reopening plan, the return of baseball could mean the return of customers to bars and restaurants around Wrigley Field and Sox Park meaning great news for neighborhoods."I'm excited for the economic impact to the local restaurants," said Lakeview resident Chris Burcham. "Everyone is going to be busy we're going to be out we'll be drinking hopefully they will be socially distancing properly and wearing their masks but the economic impact is going to be great here it's going to be good to see the restaurants I like to eat at bars I like to drink at get people back in the door."