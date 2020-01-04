Food & Drink

You can still try these mocktails during 'Dry January'

Dry January is a post-holiday trend in which consumers stop drinking alcohol for the entire first month of the year.

Chicago's Gage Hospitality Group has created several "mocktails," made with fresh juices, syrups and sodas, all created with the same care and attention to detail as the standard cocktail for those trying out a sober month.

Gage Hospitality Group Beverage Director and Sommelier Torrence O'Haire joined ABC7 to mix up some drinks.

Recipes:

French 86
.75 ounces juniper-coriander simple syrup
.5 ounces lemon juice
2 ounces Eins Zwei Zero N/A wine
2 ounces sparkling water
Build in tall glass and garnish with a lemon twist.

Sigh of Fire
4 ounces apple cider
2 ounces infused-syrup (made with orange peel, cinnamon, cardamom, toasted cloves, star anise, allspice)
spiced apple cider fill
Build in footed rocks glass, garnished with dehydrated lemon wheel and star anise.

Lassidaisical
1 ounce buttermilk
1 ounce grapefruit

1 ounce simple syrup
1 ounce grapefruit
1 ounce coconut milk (the canned kind, not the milk alternative)
1.5 ounces coconut water
1 drop rosewater
0.25 ounces lime

Shake and strain into pint with ice. Add a little soda, and garnish with grapefruit wedge.

To learn more, visit gagehospitality.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfoodalcohol
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News