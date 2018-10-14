Family seeks answers after model is shot in neck while driving to work

An Inland Empire woman's family has been left devastated after she was shot while driving to work in Atlanta.

By ABC7.com staff
YUCAIPA, Calif. --
A California model's family has been left devastated and is seeking answers after the 28-year-old was shot in the neck while driving to work in Atlanta.

Kelsey Quayle was a model who had just moved to Georgia from Yucaipa, California, a few months ago. According to a GoFundMe account set up to help her family, Quayle died after she was shot in the neck by an unknown attacker on Monday.

Police released surveillance video of the moments Quayle's vehicle began drifting into oncoming traffic before mysteriously crashing her Mazda into two other cars.

The drivers from the other cars emerged with minor injuries but Quayle was rushed to a hospital. As they fought to save her, doctors made a bizarre discovery: a gunshot in her neck.

Authorities hope the video can help them find the model's killer.

"It seems to us to be random at this time. In our investigation, none of it takes it down a path that seems to be targeted. We have not been advised of any information in reference to anybody shooting in the area," said Capt. Scott Stubbs of the Clayton County Police Department.

Quayle's family faced a grim reality: making the painful decision to remove her from life support.

"She was the sweetest person. She was so humble. She loved everybody and everybody loved her," said sister Kayleigh Martin. "I just want to know who did this. It's ridiculous, she didn't deserve this."

Quayle's funeral is scheduled for next Saturday.

ABC News contributed to this report.
