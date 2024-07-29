Rico and Raini Rodriguez have grown up in Hollywood and walked red carpets together for almost 20 years.

'Modern Family' star Rico Rodriguez is all grown up! See what he looks like now

SAN DIEGO -- Rico Rodriguez was just 11 years old when he joined the cast of "Modern Family." He portrayed Manny Delgado, the son of Gloria, played by Sofia Vergara.

"On The Red Carpet" interviewed Rico many times during the show's eleven seasons, so we were shocked when we ran into him at the "Entertainment Weekly" Comic-Con After Party. He's all grown up... and 25 years old.

He's been busy since "Modern Family" ended, tell us, "I've been doing a lot of writing, me and my sister we have our own production company. So, we have a couple of projects that are in development now."

Rico was with his real-life sister, Raini Rodriguez who was at Comic-Con promoting the "Jurassic World: Chaos Theory" animated television series.

"I'm so excited for fans to see to see what's in store for next season, to find out if Brooklyn is alive, and to see where the Nublar six left off and where we go from here," she said.

The brother and sister posed together for photographers, telling us, "We've been going strong what? ...almost 20 years. So, it's a true blessing to be able to be together and to have my partner by my side."

Watch Rico Rodriguez grow up on screen in "Modern Family." All eleven seasons are streaming on Hulu.

