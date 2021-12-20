COVID-19 vaccine

Moderna says COVID-19 vaccine booster increases omicron neutralizing antibodies

The booster increased neutralizing antibodies within a month, Moderna said.
EMBED <>More Videos

Moderna says booster increases omicron neutralizing antibodies

Moderna on Monday said its current vaccine booster increased neutralizing antibodies against omicron within a month of getting the shot.

"The dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases from the Omicron variant is concerning to all. However, these data showing that the currently authorized Moderna COVID-19 booster can boost neutralizing antibody levels 37-fold higher than pre-boost levels are reassuring," Stéphane Bancel, chief executive officer of Moderna, told ABC News.

"To respond to this highly transmissible variant, Moderna will continue to rapidly advance an Omicron-specific booster candidate into clinical testing in case it becomes necessary in the future," Bancel continued. "We will also continue to generate and share data across our booster strategies with public health authorities to help them make evidence-based decisions on the best vaccination strategies against SARS-CoV-2."

Moderna's current booster approved by the Food and Drug Administration is a 50-microgram dose. A 100-microgram dose would increase neutralizing antibodies by 83 times, the company said on Monday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfdaomicron variantcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineu.s. & worldcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 ABC News Internet Ventures.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Doctors urge COVID test, vaccine amid holidays
Christmas in the Wards tradition helps supply families with laptops
IL reports 9,784 new COVID cases, 79 deaths
How will the world decide when the pandemic is over?
TOP STORIES
Dolton Amber Alert canceled after baby inside stolen SUV found safe
Chicago twins Floyd and Lloyd reach milestone, turn 18
P&G dry shampoo, conditioners recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
23 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence: CPD
Kanye buys nearly all 4K toys for Chicago toy drive: alderman
Mundelein man proposes to girlfriend during White House tour
Humans just 'touched' the sun for the first time using a spacecraft
Show More
Matteson woman, 25, charged with DUI after hitting ISP squad car
Chicago Weather: Plenty of sun, mild Monday
6 hospitalized after CO exposure at Evanston church: fire officials
Sens. Warren, Booker test positive for COVID breakthrough
Doctors urge COVID test, vaccine amid holidays
More TOP STORIES News