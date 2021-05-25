Health & Fitness

Moderna says vaccine highly effective in younger teens, will ask for FDA authorization in June

EMBED <>More Videos

Schools announce in-person learning for fall 2021

Moderna announced Tuesday that its COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective in protecting younger teenagers against coronavirus and poses no safety concerns.

The shot had an efficacy of 100% against symptomatic COVID in adolescents after two doses in its clinical trial, according to the press release.

The company said it plans to ask the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization for 12- to 17-year-olds in early June.

Moderna's and Johnson & Johnson's vaccines are currently authorized in the U.S. for 18-years-old and older, while Pfizer's was greenlit for younger teens earlier this month.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineteenagers
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown video of protests
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Barrington native Michelle Wu elected Boston mayor
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News