'Mollie's lending me her strength': Mollie Tibbetts' family announces $172,000 reward fund

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC News shares the latest on the search for missing Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts. (Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation via AP)

Mollie Tibbetts' family and Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa held a press conference on Thursday encouraging the public to make use of the reward fund.

The reward fund, which the public can contribute to, has now reached $172,000. Crime Stoppers emphasized that it has set up an anonymous tipline, and anyone using that tipline to send in information that brings her home will be able to receive the reward anonymously.

Tibbetts, a 20-year-old from Brooklyn, Iowa, has been missing for two weeks. At the press conference, her loved ones spoke about what the search has been like.

"Every day I feel Mollie's presence with me. Sometimes I feel her just sitting on my shoulder," her mom, Laura Calderwood, said. "Mollie's lending me her strength. Every day. Every night."

Her boyfriend, Dalton Jack, said that if someone took Mollie, he has a message for them.

"Everybody has a Mollie in their life," he said. "Imagine if this was you, someone had taken your Mollie."

He added, "Do the right thing and let her go."

Her father, Rob Tibbetts, said he believes the reward will incentivize someone to come forward. He said he believes there is someone out there who is withholding information, either because they think it's too trivial or because they are worried it will incriminate a loved one.

"Nothing is irrelevant. Nothing is trivial," he said. "If you have nothing to hide, you have nothing to fear. So come forward, share that information with authorities, and let's bring Mollie home."

Send in any tips to tips@poweshiekcosheriff.com or place an anonymous call to 800-452-1111 or 515-223-1400.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing womanu.s. & worldcrime stoppersrewardcollege
Related
Police: Possible sighting was not Mollie Tibbetts
Missing college student Mollie Tibbetts: A timeline
Top Stories
Lake Shore Drive anti-violence march to begin Thursday afternoon
Man attacked in front of School of the Art Institute
How to get around the Lake Shore Drive anti-violence march
Lollapalooza 2018 kicks off in Grant Park
Man dead after car collides with Amtrak train in Michigan City
2-year-old boy dies, woman injured after 5 dogs attack
Trio of armed robbers target pedestrians, restaurant in Lakeview, Lincoln Park
Man arrested for attempted child abduction in Skokie
Show More
Pregnant woman served cleaning solution instead of latte at McDonald's
Police: Man grabs 19-year-old woman, attempts to sexually assault her
Police: Man shot in West Chatham may not have been intended target
Brazilian butt lift most dangerous surgery procedure, group says
Police: Possible sighting was not Mollie Tibbetts
More News