Molson Coors brewery in Milwaukee reopening Monday after 5 employees killed in mass shooting

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee's Molson Coors campus will reopen Monday morning for the first time since a gunman shot and killed five people before killing himself last Wednesday.

Molson Coors employees will find increased security, including bag checks and armed officers. The brewery has been part of the fabric of Milwaukee for more than a century.

Counselors will be on campus to provide support, officials said.

Sunday night, the Milwaukee community came together near City Hall, where five crosses stood in memory of the five victims: 33-year-old Jesus Valle Jr., 51-year-old Gennady Levshetz, 33-year-old Trevor Wetselaar, 57-year-old Dana Walk and 50-year-old Dale Hudson.



"I think this is a time where our whole city is on edge and is hurting, is grieving," said Bishop Paul Erickson, of the Greater Milwaukee Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church. "We need to come together."

Timothy Nelson usually brings the American flag with him to services honoring fallen first responders in Wisconsin and Illinois. Sunday marked his first time flying the flag as a tribute to victims of a mass shooting.

"I am glad to see the city come together and not forget, but I wish we would come together before something like this happens so maybe something like this doesn't happen," Nelson said.

All of the victims were employees of the brewery.
