A mother and her two children who were reported missing from the West Humboldt Park neighborhood were found safe, police said Friday.Latonya Barnett, 31, was last seen Sunday in the 4000 block of West Division Street, according to a missing person's report from Chicago police. She was believed to be traveling with her 1-year-old son and 8-year-old daughter.Police sent out an update later Friday morning that said all three had been located safe and sound.