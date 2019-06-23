Staten Island murders: Active duty Air Force member, 2 toddlers found dead; father charged

SOUTH BEACH, Staten Island -- An active duty Air Force member and her two toddlers were found dead on Staten Island Saturday morning, and the children's father was charged with murder, sources said.Police sources confirmed that the father, 36-year-old Shane Walker, was charged Sunday with 12 counts of murder, 3 counts of manslaughter, 3 counts of arson, 3 counts of criminal poss of a weapon.Police said 37-year-old Alla Ausheva, 3-year-old Elia Walker, and 2-year-old Ivan Walker were pronounced dead around 10:45 a.m. inside a residence on Palisade Street near Lily Pond Avenue in the Arrochar neighborhood.Police responded to the scene after receiving a call about an assault in progress and discovered a smoke-filled home. The FDNY responded and extinguished the small fire.Sources familiar with the investigation said they were discovered face down on a bed and the children may have been drowned.Investigators said Walker was found wandering near the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway in Bay Ridge around 7:40 a.m. that morning. He was transported to an area hospital for a psychiatric evaluation, where he remains.Sources said both Ausheva and Walker were active duty Air Force personnel assigned to the Fort Hamilton, Brooklyn base.Sources said a co-worker in the Air Force discovered the bodies.The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.An investigation is ongoing.Police had been called to the Palisade Street home once before for a domestic incident, but neighbors said they were shocked to learn about the tragedy."I've seen (the father) a few times, he seems like a nice guy," said Rod Hamed, a neighbor. "Nothing suspicious. A military guy, what would you expect?"