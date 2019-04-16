Mom, 3-year-old boy with medical issues missing since Friday

HUNTINGDON VALLEY, Pa. -- The Philadelphia Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a woman and her 3-year-old son who went missing in Huntingdon Valley, Montgomery County.Police say 34-year-old Leila Abbasi of Northeast Philadelphia was last seen around 2 p.m. Friday on the 400 block of Tomlinson Road.Police say Leila speaks Farsi and limited English. They say she has been diagnosed with depression.Leila was with her son Aryan who suffers from a digestive disorder, police said.Leila is 5'4, 160 pounds, medium build, light complexion, black eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing black yoga pants and black shirt with gold writing on the front.Aryan was last seen wearing a gray fluffy jacket. Police say there is no picture available at this time of the boy and there is no further description.Anyone with any information is asked to contact Northeast Detective Division at 215-686-3153 or 911.