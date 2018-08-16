Mom, 4-year-old daughter missing from Lawndale

A woman and her 4-year-old daughter were reported missing Wednesday from the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

Renika Robertson, 28, and Reniya Williams were last seen Wednesday before they went missing from the 3000 block of West Flournoy, according to an alert from Chicago police.

Robertson was described as a 5-foot-2, 165-pound black woman with brown eyes, black hair and a medium complexion, police said. Williams is a black girl, also with brown eyes, black hair and a medium complexion.

The mother was last seen wearing a yellow dress with pink shoes, and the girl was wearing a red shirt and beige pants, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.

