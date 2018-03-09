Mom allegedly assaults teacher she claims scratched her son

Police in Barstow say the mother of an elementary school student physically assaulted her son's teacher on Thursday.According to investigators, the mother, 29-year-old Alecia Garcia, had just hours before reported to police that the teacher had scratched her son at Cameron Elementary School late last month.She also provided officers with a photograph alleging that the teacher caused the injury. Officer Brian Pena and School Resource Officer Philip Ragle initiated an investigation regarding the allegations, a Barstow PD press release stated.Police said Garcia then confronted the teacher at the school Thursday morning. Witnesses told police that Garcia brought her son to campus and approached the teacher, who was waiting to escort her students off a bus and to a classroom. Garcia asked her why she was still teaching at the school and, according to witnesses, grabbed her by the hair and punched her multiple times in the head and face area.The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with moderate injuries to her nose, head and lower body.Garcia was placed under arrest on assault charges.Meanwhile, Barstow police said they are still investigating the incident Garcia reported regarding the injury to her son.Anyone with information about this investigation may contact Officer Ragle at (760) 256-2211. Those wishing to remain anonymous may also report criminal activity by calling the WE-Tip hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME.