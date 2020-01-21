Mom arrested after admitting to killing her 3 kids, police say

PHOENIX, Arizona -- Police have arrested a 22-year-old mom they say admitted to killing her three children, all under the age of four, who were found dead inside a home in Phoenix.

According to authorities, a relative called 911 Monday night.

The children, a 3-year-old boy, a 2-year-old girl and a 7-month-old girl, were found unresponsive inside the house.

Officers performed CPR, but it was too late.

Police told KPHO there are no obvious signs of trauma.

Authorities also say it's too early to determine a cause of death, but they were told the children were "ill" earlier in the day.

Investigators interviewed the kids' mom where she reportedly admitted to the killings.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arizonachild deathu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mich. homicide suspect in custody after SWAT team surrounds Montgomery home
Trump impeachment trial to begin with rules fight, long days
Fire destroys Skokie home
Joliet cop charged with DUI in crash that killed off-duty Berwyn police officer
China coronavirus outbreak leaves 6 dead, hundreds sickened
Man charged with murder in fatal stabbing of father, 74, in West Town
Tenants win fight to keep their housing affordable in Humboldt Park
Show More
Aurora police release photos of car in fatal crash, victim's family demands justice
Peter takes away a rose after many call one woman 'fake'
Car crashes into clothing store on NW Side
Wheaton police called to clear donuts from road
News Fix: Fears grow over Coronavirus outbreak
More TOP STORIES News