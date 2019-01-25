Mom 'catfished' underage boys in Philadelphia by posing as teen girl, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

Philly mom accused of 'catfishing' boys. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on January 25, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA --
A Northeast Philadelphia mother is accused of posing as a teenage girl online to "catfish" underage boys.

Federal agents arrested 43-year-old Linda Paolini on Tuesday.

She is accused of using photos of a girl to lure boys into sending her sexually explicit videos of themselves.

Paolini faces charges including manufacturing and attempted manufacturing of child pornography, and online enticement of a minor.

Muhlenberg College professor Dr. Kathleen Conn, an expert in cyber security, commented on the case.

"Why do kids do sex acts with somebody they don't know? Or for someone they don't know? What are they promised? What are they lacking? And what are we lacking in schools when we don't teach these kids about the dangers of technology?" Conn said.

Conn recommends implementing cybersecurity courses in grade schools where the students are provided with computers.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
catfishteenagersmother chargedu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Wind Chill Advisory in effect for extreme cold
Man beaten, kidnapped in Riverside found in Chicago
FAA: "Sick leave" leads to delays at LaGuardia, Newark airports
12-year-old boy charged with 24-year-old boxer's murder
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
3 dead, 2 injured in shooting spree near Penn State
Roger Stone arrested, charged with witness tampering
Man, 78, hit and killed while crossing street in Niles
Russia probe: Who is Roger Stone?
Show More
New hangar opening at O'Hare Airport
Government Shutdown 2019: 800K federal workers miss 2nd paycheck
Girl, 14, escapes from attempted kidnapping in Marquette Park
More News