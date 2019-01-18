MANKATO, Minn. --Prosecutors in Minnesota have charged a woman whose 2-year-old child tumbled from the back seat of a moving vehicle while still strapped in a car seat.
Forty-year-old Maimuna Hassan of Mankato was charged Thursday with child endangerment, failing to properly secure a child passenger restraint and a misdemeanor driver's license violation.
Dashcam video posted to Facebook by Chad Mock captured the moment the car seat and toddler rolled out of the vehicle Monday as the car turned a corner in Mankato.
Mock, who was driving behind the sedan, stopped his car and ran to the toddler's side. Waving his arms in the air, he stopped an oncoming van from getting too close to her.
"If it didn't happen in front of me, I'd never have believed it," Mock said on Facebook.
Police said the child was properly strapped into the car seat, but the car seat wasn't fastened in the vehicle. Her parents came back as soon as they realized what had happened. Hassan was behind the wheel.
Officers and ambulance staff checked the little girl and found she was not hurt. She did not have to go to the hospital.
The Star Tribune reports Hassan told police her daughter must have unlocked the car seat from the passenger seat.
Online court records do not list an attorney who could speak for Hassan. Her first court appearance is Feb. 14.
ABC News contributed to this report.