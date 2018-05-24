Mom charged in kidnapping of 3-month-old daughter

A 24-year-old mother was charged Thursday in the abduction of her own child, a 3-month-old girl.Mikequera Randolph and 3-month-old Royalty Wolf were missing from Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood for more than a week before law enforcement found them.Investigators said Randolph was visiting her child under the supervision of the Illinois Department of Child and Family Services at an apartment at West 15th Street and South Avers Avenue on May 14.Police said when she allegedly slipped out and ran off with the baby.Nine days later, witnesses said they spotted Randolph walking Royalty in a stroller and saw her leave the baby at the corner of South Francisco Avenue and West Flournoy Street after she was confronted by a police officer.The officer immediately took Royalty out of the stroller, checked to see if she was OK and called for backup. The child was taken to the hospital for evaluation.Randolph was arrested around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 2900-block of West Lexington Street by the CPD/FBI Violent Crimes Task Force and the Cook County Sheriff's Office K-9 Unit. Police said she was hiding in a garage.Randolph, of the 400-block of North Harding Avenue, was charged with issuance of a warrant for child abduction and felony aggravated kidnapping. She is scheduled to appear in Bond Court Thursday.The Department of Child and Family Services released a statement saying, in part, that the case aide who was supervising that visit has been suspended: