North Carolina mom claims lack of supervision left special needs daughter with serious injuries

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. -- An eight-year-old girl with special needs is afraid to go back to school after sustaining a serious injury during recess.
Diana Darden bravely recounted hanging from a fence during recess at Sherwood Park Elementary on Wednesday.
"There was a really thick mark on my neck. I know that for sure," Darden said. "I was crying because my throat hurt."
The fence's wire caught the child's necklace until it broke.
"She had a blood ring from like the back of her neck all the way to the front of her neck," said Golden Darden, Diana's mom. "What else could happen? I have to wonder at what point would this have went to if the necklace didn't break."
Cumberland County Schools released the following statement to ABC11:
We take this matter very seriously. Our top priority is providing a safe learning environment for students and staff. We will continue to cooperate with law enforcement officials as they investigate this situation. While the investigation is underway, the staff member involved is not working at that site.
