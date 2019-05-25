North Carolina mom claims lack of supervision left special needs daughter with serious injuries

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. -- An eight-year-old girl with special needs is afraid to go back to school after sustaining a serious injury during recess.

Diana Darden bravely recounted hanging from a fence during recess at Sherwood Park Elementary on Wednesday.

"There was a really thick mark on my neck. I know that for sure," Darden said. "I was crying because my throat hurt."

The fence's wire caught the child's necklace until it broke.

"She had a blood ring from like the back of her neck all the way to the front of her neck," said Golden Darden, Diana's mom. "What else could happen? I have to wonder at what point would this have went to if the necklace didn't break."

Cumberland County Schools released the following statement to ABC11:

We take this matter very seriously. Our top priority is providing a safe learning environment for students and staff. We will continue to cooperate with law enforcement officials as they investigate this situation. While the investigation is underway, the staff member involved is not working at that site.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cumberland countyfayettevillesafetyspecial needs childrenschool
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Weather Live Radar: Isolated thunderstorms possible Saturday
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's funeral Saturday
Woman claims to be missing Bradley sister, disappeared 18 years ago
Man charged in murder of missing mother, son
LAPD gun battle captured in dramatic bodycam video
Weekend Watch: Global warming contributors in Illinois
Hawaii jogger missing more than 2 weeks found alive, police say
Show More
American Airlines Flight 191: Loved ones remember victims 40 years later
'He can't hurt another boy ever again': David Chereck's mother reacts to son's killer's conviction
Dad demands answers after daughter says teacher bullied her for weeks
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm with storms possible Saturday
9 people shot after gunfire erupts in New Jersey
More TOP STORIES News