Iowa mom convicted in death of baby found in maggot-infested diaper

EMBED </>More Videos

A prosecutor in the trial of an Iowa father told a jury the child "died of diaper rash."

MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa --
Jurors have found an Iowa woman guilty in the death of her infant son, whose lifeless body was found in a baby swing wearing a maggot-infested diaper.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports it took the jury about four hours Wednesday to find 21-year-old Cheyanne Harris guilty of first-degree murder and child endangerment causing death.

The charges stem from the death of 4-month-old Sterling Koehn , whose body was found Aug. 30, 2017, in a maggot-infested diaper at an apartment in Alta Vista. First responders found his body in a sweltering bedroom in a baby swing.

An autopsy shows he died of malnutrition, dehydration and an E. coli infection.

First-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.

The baby's father, Zachary Koehn, already has been sentenced to life in prison in the case.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child abusetrialmurderchild deathu.s. & worldmother chargedfather chargedbaby deathIowa
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Boy, 1, shot in head on Far South Side, reward offered
Highland, Ind., apartment building on fire
Mayoral task force: Pay struggling Chicagoans $1K a month
Indiana man charged in death of infant son
Lawmakers join call to stop Sterigenics from operating in Willowbrook
Judge rules R. Kelly can't use West Loop recording studio overnight
'Wicked' movie musical to fly into theaters Christmas 2021
Thieves targeting pricey cycle shops steal $70K in merchandise
Show More
Are attacks on Daley a sign he's gaining momentum in mayor's race?
CPS aide accused of abusing boy, 4, with severe autism
Chicago AccuWeather: Very cold, wind chills below zero
Try chocoflan at Kristoffer's Cakes in McKinley Park
More News