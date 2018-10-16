Mom helped make child porn using 3-year-old daughter, AG says

EMBED </>More Videos

AG: Mom helped make child porn with daughter, 3, in Delco. Watch the report from 6abc.com on October 16, 2018.

UPPER DARBY, Pa. --
A mom was arrested in Ohio for allegedly helping her ex-boyfriend create child pornography with her own 3-year-old daughter in Delaware County.

Kayla Parker, 26, was arrested in Dayton, Ohio, the Pennsylvania attorney general's office said on Tuesday.

Kayla Parker


According to investigators, the incidents happened about four years ago while Parker was living with David Carbonaro in Upper Darby, Pa.

Parker allegedly told detectives that she would undress the girl and lead her into a bedroom and shut the door, leaving her alone with Carbonaro.

A search warrant was executed at his home back in July and uncovered hundreds of images and videos of the girl, authorities said.

One file showed an adult female hand inappropriately touching the girl, the attorney general's office said.

"This is an egregious case - a mother who preyed upon and sexually abused her own three-year-old daughter," Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in a statement. "My office will hold this woman - and anyone we find abusing children in Pennsylvania - accountable for their crimes."

Parker was extradited to Pennsylvania, where bail was set at 10 percent of $1 million on Monday. A preliminary hearing was set for October 26.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newschild pornographychild sex assaultu.s. & worldPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Amber Alert: Missing Wisconsin teen in danger, not a runaway, sheriff says
Former Channahon gymnastics coach charged with sexually abusing student
Zoo animals receive Halloween treat
K-9 sniffs out roasted pig in checked bag at Atlanta airport
LaCroix lawsuit is a lesson in food science
Male found dead in Lindenhurst home
Mega Millions jackpot at $667M for winning numbers drawing tonight
Body of 2-year-old girl found partially buried in park
Show More
VIDEO: Miles-long backup on northbound I-294 near O'Hare
Son accused of stabbing mother to death for not preparing his food
FL home stands virtually untouched at heart of Michael's damage
Tennessee mother, 4 children killed in murder-suicide
More News