baby death

Mom in custody after baby dies of meth intoxication

PLYMOUTH, Indiana -- A mother is accused of killing her baby, who coroners say had ingested meth.

According to a probable cause affidavit, when 36-year-old Ashlee Rans called first responders, she blamed herself for rolling over her baby while she was sleeping.

The autopsy happened the day after the infant died, showing both amphetamine and methamphetamine in the baby's system.

"The cause and manner of death were determined by the forensic pathologist, and he determined the infant died of acute methamphetamine intoxication, and the manner of death was homicide," said Marshall County Chief Deputy Tami Napier.

The affidavit also stated Rans only admitted to using marijuana and was aware there was a possibility of transferring the drug to her child through breast feeding.

WNDU-TV reported it was only after the autopsy came out did Rans admit to being on meth two days before the infant's death.

Napier told WNDU-TV while both charges are still under investigation, these types of accidents can be prevented.

"Every year, we get those cases where people fall asleep with their infant in their arms in a chair or in bed, or somehow end up asphyxiating an otherwise healthy child, just from unsafe practices," said Napier.

Rans is currently in custody at the Marshall County Jail. If convicted, she faces between 20 and 40 years in prison.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
indianababy deathbabymethamphetaminemethu.s. & worldmother arrestedinfant deaths
BABY DEATH
Baby who died left in tub because mom needed 'me time': Police
Baby dies after mom's boyfriend crammed her in backpack: Police
Pregnant woman shot and killed on Christmas by ex-boyfriend
3-month-old suffocates while family is asleep
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Joliet police officer charged with DUI in crash that killed off-duty Berwyn officer
16 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Baby Trend mini strollers sold at Target, Amazon recalled
Loyola grad students create push alert app for CTA Elevators
Consumer Reports: Relief from hidden cable bill fees
Man accused of intentionally ramming vehicle in triple fatal crash
4th grade CPS student wins speech contest on MLK's vision for America in 2020
Show More
Chicago's discriminatory housing practices leaves lasting scars where MLK Jr once called home
CPD warns of carjackers targeting women on South Side
DNA confirms injured coyote captured connected to attack on boy; shot by BB gun
Pro-gun rally by thousands in Virginia ends peacefully
Martin Luther King's legacy honored at Rainbow PUSH Scholarship Breakfast
More TOP STORIES News