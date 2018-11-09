THOUSAND OAKS MASS SHOOTING

Mom of Thousand Oaks shooting victim calls for better gun control, no longer wants 'thoughts and prayers'

The mother of one of the victims killed in the shooting that erupted at a Thousand Oaks bar said she was done receiving thoughts and prayers and pushed for better gun control. (KABC)

By
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. --
The mother of one of the victims killed in the shooting that erupted at a Thousand Oaks bar said she was done receiving thoughts and prayers and pushed for better gun control.

Susan Orfanos also said her son, Telemachus Orfanos, survived the Las Vegas mass shooting last year.

"My son was in Las Vegas with a lot of his friends and he came home. He didn't come home last night, and I don't want prayers. I don't want thoughts. I want gun control, and I hope to God nobody sends me anymore prayers. I want gun control. No more guns," she said.

Orfanos was one of 12 people killed while attending a college night event at Borderline Bar and Grill Wednesday night.

A gunman, identified as 28-year-old Ian David Long, deployed a smoke device and opened fire on patrons at the bar. Authorities said he appeared to have used a .45-caliber handgun that he'd purchased legally.

The motive for the shooting is unknown.
