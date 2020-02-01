Mom slashed by woman after kid throws up on New York City bus, police say

NEW YORK -- Police said a mother was slashed in the face by another woman after her child threw up on a bus in New York City.

The victim and her children on an MTA bus in Brooklyn Tuesday when her 4-year-old son got sick.

As a result, the bus had to be put out of service. As the passengers got off the bus to wait for another, she was confronted by an angry passenger on the corner of Elton Street and Sutter Avenue in Brooklyn's East New York neighborhood.

The 31-year-old victim, who did not want to be identified, said she tried to reason with her.

"He's a kid. I'm not a genie. I'm not supposed to guess when he's gonna throw up," she said. "So she said to me, 'Well you should have just got off the bus,' and I was like, 'Well, what can I do?'"

The victim said that moments later, the woman ran up to her and slashed her across the face before fleeing.

"I didn't even feel the cut until it started bleeding, I didn't even know she cut me, that's how quick she did it," the victim said. "A kid is just a kid, you know. Things happen. As a parent, you have to deal with these things all the time. So, to me, you know, it was just a shocker."

The victim was taken to the hospital with a laceration to her face.

"I'm just, I'm very sad. I feel like emotional," the victim said. "I haven't slept, for the last couple of days I've been up."

The victim said she wants the woman arrested and she wants to press charges against her after she traumatized her children.

Police have not made any arrests.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brooklynnew york citymtamother attackedslashingsurveillance video
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Long stretch of days without sun has consequences for health, mood
Lincoln Park basketball suspended, principal removed for 'serious misconduct' allegations
Gucci store robbed in Gold Coast: CPD
Coronavirus concerns prompt travel restrictions, 7th case confirmed in Calif.
Violent crime decreases in January compared to this time last year: CPD
Former Carpentersville teacher gets 10 years in sex abuse case
CPD releases photo of suspect vehicle in South Side hit-and-run
Show More
Trump impeachment vote likely Wednesday as Senate rejects witnesses
State Police search Madigan's office as part of Franks case
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy Saturday, early snow/rain mix
Vanessa Bryant honors Kobe, Gianna as Lakers paid tribute
The execution of Ted Bundy
More TOP STORIES News