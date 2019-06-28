Arlington Heights mother, son escape car fire moments before it's engulfed in flames

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- A northwest suburban mother and her son got out of a vehicle just in the nick of time.Flames engulfed their SUV as they were driving down Euclid Ave. and Hickory Ave. Friday morning in Arlington Heights.The mother said she saw light smoke and smelled something similar to fireworks. Moments later she noticed flames coming out of the glove compartment and immediately pulled over.The car was quickly engulfed in flames before firefighters arrived to put it all out.Neither the mother or her son sustained any injuries, officials said. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.