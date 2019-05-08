Mom sues Etsy claiming teething necklace strangled child

A mother says an online retailer is partly to blame for the death of her son who died from a necklace bought on its site.Back in 2016, Danielle Morin says her child was found dead at a childcare center in California after he was strangled due to the necklace tightening around his neck.Morin says the necklace was bought on Etsy as a gift for her son.Etsy says any legal claim related to a third-party item must be brought directly against the seller.