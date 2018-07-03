Mom, teen learning to drive charged in crash that killed 2

PORT RICHMOND --
Police say vehicular homicide charges have been filed in the deaths of two people struck and killed by a 15-year-old girl learning to drive at a Philadelphia shopping center.

Stephanie Hernandez, 32, and the teenager were both charged with vehicular homicide and involuntary manslaughter.

Stephanie Hernandez



Authorities say the sport utility vehicle driven by the teen was pulling into a parking spot June 4 at the shopping center at Aramingo and Castor avenues in Port Richmond when it lunged forward, hitting two homeless men who were nearby.

The victims were knocked back into the wall of a store.

A 54-year-old man died at the scene and a 55-year-old man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A listed number for Hernandez wasn't working Monday and it was unclear whether she had an attorney.
