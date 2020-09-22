Why this mom was less than impressed at her gender reveal party

Alliyah Rose shared a video to Instagram of her comical reaction on Sept. 5. The video shows her throwing the powder cannon on the ground in frustration after finding out she was having a baby boy.
"Boy mom. I can't believe it. Clearly," she wrote alongside the hilarious clip.
Rose later wrote, "To my son... I know I threw a fit but I can't wait to love on you. Learn about sports. Fight with your dad for being too rough."
