2 moms take down caution tape from Texas playground to let children play, police say

PASADENA, Texas -- The caution tape has returned at a Texas playground after two women were seen removing it to let their children play.

A city worker put the tape back up Thursday morning.

Prominent new signs are also in the mulch that read "STAY OFF: Playgrounds, exercise equipment, basketball courts, picnic tables, benches."




It happened in Pasadena around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police said they received a call about someone who removed the yellow caution tape from the park's playground equipment to allow their children to play.

Much like its neighboring cities and counties, Pasadena's public benches, exercise equipment and playgrounds have been off-limits to eliminate contact with others due to COVID-19.

Police said while officers did obtain the women's IDs, no citations were issued and no arrests were made.

"This matter is now closed and requires no further police action," Pasadena police said in a statement Wednesday. "The officers handled themselves professionally in response to a difficult situation related to an issue in which citizens have strong opinions."

Chicago AccuWeather: AccuWeather Alert Day: Warm with strong storms
