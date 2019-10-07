Monday is deadline to register to vote in Indiana local elections

Courtesy of Shutterstock

INDIANAPOLIS -- Monday is the voter registration deadline for Indiana residents wanting to cast ballots in this year's city or town elections.

The Indiana secretary of state's office says registrations can be done in person at county clerk offices until the close of business Monday or online until midnight.

Vote 2020: How, when, where you can register to vote ahead of 2020 elections

Online registration can be completed by using the Indiana Voters app for smartphones or by going to the IndianaVoters.com website.

No statewide elections are being held this year, but municipal elections will be Nov. 5 in most cities and towns across the state.

State law requires voters to be at least 18 years old on Election Day and live in their precinct for at least 30 days before the election.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gun violence survivor stays determined 10 years after shooting left him paralyzed
4 teens tried to sexually assault 12-year-old girl in Cragin alley
5-month-old Indiana girl dies of blunt force head injuries
2nd whistleblower comes forward about Trump's dealings with Ukraine
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, seasonably cool Monday
Chicago gay rights leader dies at 70
Comedian Rip Taylor dies at 84
Show More
Driver crashes into bus stop in Humboldt Park
SCOTUS to take on abortion, immigration, LGBT rights in new term
2 killed in Gary house fire
Police look for 2 men in Kansas bar shooting that killed 4
Scuba diver critically injured in Lake Michigan
More TOP STORIES News