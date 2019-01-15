Monday was first day of 2019 without shootings reported in Chicago

(Shutterstock)

CHICAGO --
Monday marked Chicago's first day in 2019 without any reported gun violence.

However, two people did suffer self-inflicted gunshot wounds, according to Chicago police.

A 38-year-old-man accidentally shot himself while cleaning a relative's handgun on the Far South Side, police said.

The other, a 15-year-old boy, had a gun he was hiding discharge during a weapons check in Rogers Park, police said. He had allegedly been shoplifting.

On Sunday, three people were wounded by citywide gun violence, none fatally.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
