Monday was first day of 2019 without shootings reported in Chicago

Monday marked Chicago's first day in 2019 without any reported gun violence.However, two people did suffer self-inflicted gunshot wounds, according to Chicago police.A 38-year-old-man accidentally shot himself while cleaning a relative's handgun on the Far South Side, police said.The other, a 15-year-old boy, had a gun he was hiding discharge during a weapons check in Rogers Park, police said. He had allegedly been shoplifting.On Sunday, three people were wounded by citywide gun violence, none fatally.