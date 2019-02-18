Monk sexually assaulted children at Buddhist temple in Sheridan Park, police say

Sripai Biadnok | Chicago police

CHICAGO --
A monk was charged with sexually assaulting two children at a Sheridan Park neighborhood Buddhist temple over a decade ago.

Sripai Biadnok was arrested Thursday and charged with felony counts of predatory criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to Chicago police.

From roughly 2000 until 2002, Biadnok taught young children about Thai culture and language at the Wat Phrasriratanamahadhatu temple at 4735 N. Magnolia Ave., police said. Between 2001 and 2002, he sexually assaulted and fondled two students in the classroom area.

Biadnok, who is thought to be in his early 30s, appeared at a bail hearing following his arrest, police said. His bail and next scheduled court date wasn't immediately known.

Anyone with information about Biadnok should call the Special Investigations Unit at (312) 492-3810.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
