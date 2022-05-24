virus

1st possible CA case of monkeypox believed to be in Sacramento, health officials say

The patient under investigation recently traveled to areas in Europe where cases of monkeypox have been confirmed
By Ryan Curry
EMBED <>More Videos

1st possible CA case of monkeypox believed to be in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Sacramento Public Health officials say a case of monkeypox is most likely present in the county -- the first reported in California. The infected person is not being identified, but officials say they recently traveled to Europe where there are other cases of the disease. There are now 260 confirmed cases in 22 countries around the world.

"Preliminary testing was done at the Sacramento Public Health lab and we received the results," said Dr. Olivia Kasirye, Public Health Officer with Sacramento County Health Department. "We are still waiting confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control. The individual is in isolation and is not hospitalized, and is feeling well."

The traveler was not in contact with any other people. Officials say risk to the general public is very low.

RELATED: What is monkeypox? What to know about virus, symptoms, spread as US confirms 1st 2022 case
EMBED More News Videos

The U.S. confirmed its first case of monkeypox. Here's what you need to know about the rare virus and its symptoms.



Health officials say confirmation testing from CDC is pending but, based on symptoms and preliminary testing, it is likely a confirmed case of monkeypox.

Health officials say monkeypox is rare to the United States. It is a virus similar to smallpox, but less severe. It is transmitted through close contact with bodily fluids or respiratory droplets.

Dr. Kasirye said it is not as transmissible as COVID-19. She says her department is undergoing contact tracing. However, she mentioned they are still determining what makes up a close contact with this virus. She mentioned the risk of community transmission is minimal.

"If someone has a rash that is unusual they should contact their healthcare provider," Dr. Kasirye said. "If we need to do further investigation, we can do that right away."

There is a vaccine for monkeypox, according to the CDC. Dr. Kasirye said they need to order it from the agency. She also mentioned it can transmitted through contaminated clothing or bedding and most household cleaning products can kill the germs associated with this virus.

A Massachusetts resident who tested positive for monkeypox was the first case of the rare virus detected in the United States this year.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssacramentocaliforniacdcillnessoutbreaku.s. & worldvirus
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VIRUS
US to release monkeypox vaccine from national stockpile: CDC
Biden: Monkeypox threat doesn't rise to level of COVID-19
What is monkeypox? What to know after US confirms 1st 2022 case
1st monkeypox case in US this year reported in Massachusetts
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Fatalities reported, including kids, in Texas school shooting
1 killed in 10-vechicle crash on I-294 in Glenview
Father of Texas yoga instructor accused in cyclist's murder speaks out
Alderman Michael Scott resigns to join Cinespace
Evanston senior denied graduation walk for Native regalia on cap
Man fatally stabbed on train between Clinton, LaSalle Blue Line stops
Illinois reports 3,988 new COVID cases, 9 deaths
Show More
Truck driver killed after being hit by Metra train in Hainesville ID'd
Brendan Langley, fmr. NFL player, gets in scuffle at NJ airport
Minnesota mom charged with killing son; body found in trunk
11-month-old 'Mayor of the NICU' leaves suburban hospital for 1st time
Chicago Weather: Sunny, cooler by the lake Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News