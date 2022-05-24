1st possible CA case of monkeypox believed to be in Sacramento, health officials say

"Preliminary testing was done at the Sacramento Public Health lab and we received the results," said Dr. Olivia Kasirye, Public Health Officer with Sacramento County Health Department. "We are still waiting confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control. The individual is in isolation and is not hospitalized, and is feeling well."
The traveler was not in contact with any other people. Officials say risk to the general public is very low.
RELATED: What is monkeypox? What to know about virus, symptoms, spread as US confirms 1st 2022 case
Health officials say confirmation testing from CDC is pending but, based on symptoms and preliminary testing, it is likely a confirmed case of monkeypox.
Health officials say monkeypox is rare to the United States. It is a virus similar to smallpox, but less severe. It is transmitted through close contact with bodily fluids or respiratory droplets.
Dr. Kasirye said it is not as transmissible as COVID-19. She says her department is undergoing contact tracing. However, she mentioned they are still determining what makes up a close contact with this virus. She mentioned the risk of community transmission is minimal.
"If someone has a rash that is unusual they should contact their healthcare provider," Dr. Kasirye said. "If we need to do further investigation, we can do that right away."
There is a vaccine for monkeypox, according to the CDC. Dr. Kasirye said they need to order it from the agency. She also mentioned it can transmitted through contaminated clothing or bedding and most household cleaning products can kill the germs associated with this virus.
A Massachusetts resident who tested positive for monkeypox was the first case of the rare virus detected in the United States this year.