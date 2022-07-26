Chicago Department of Public Health hosting monkeypox webinar Tuesday

The World Health Organization is calling the monkeypox outbreak a "public health emergency," with cases reported in more than 75 countries.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Department of Public Health will host a webinar on monkeypox Tuesday.

Top health officials will talk about how the virus spreads, as well as symptoms, who is at risk, and how to can protect yourself.

Common symptoms include rash or unusual sores, fever, chills, head or muscle aches, or swelling of the lymph nodes.

The webinar starts at 11 a.m. To register for the webinar. Visit the Chicago Department of Public Health's website.

The Biden Administration is working to name a monkeypox coordinator. It comes as the administration is considering whether to follow the World Health Organization's lead and declare monkeypox a Public Health Emergency.