monkeypox

Wisconsin reports 1st confirmed case of monkeypox virus

Illinois monkeypox cases rise to 15, mostly in Chicago: CDC

MADISON, Wis. -- Health officials in Wisconsin said the state now has its first confirmed case of monkeypox.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said Friday that a resident in Dane County is in isolation.

The department said the risk of infection remains low for the general public. Most monkeypox patients experience only fever, body aches, chills and fatigue.

People with more serious illness may develop a rash and lesions on the face and hands that can spread to other parts of the body.

