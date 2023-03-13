CFD firefighter's family, who died in Montclare fire, to have organs donated

The family of a CFD firefighter who died in a Montclare, Chicago fire will have their organs donated, a source said. Summer Day-Stewart died Thursday.

Walter Stewart, firefighter for CFD, tried to resuscitate wife on the scene

CHICAGO -- The family members of a Chicago firefighter who died after a fire on the city's Northwest Side will have their organs donated, a CFD source said.

Firefighter Walter Stewart's 2-year-old son Emory Day-Stewart and daughter Autumn Day-Stewart, 9, both died Friday, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

The firefighter's wife Summer Day-Stewart, 36, was pronounced dead Thursday night, and his 7-year-old son Ezra Stewart died Wednesday.

A fire department source said Stewart agreed to donate organs from all four family members so that others who need transplants could live.

The fire department first notified fellow members about whether anyone was in need of a donation, the source said.

Stewart, a firefighter-EMT with the department for nearly three years, was working at about 9 p.m. Tuesday on Truck 55 in Old Norwood Park when he learned a fire had broken out at his Montclare home in the 2500-block of North Rutherford Avenue, according to fire officials and a spokesman for Chicago Fire Fighters Union Local 2.

Stewart was rushed home by a battalion chief and tried to resuscitate his wife using CPR.

Fire officials said the fire started in the kitchen of the home.

Emory and Autumn succumbed to injuries related to smoke inhalation, the medical examiner's office said.

The firefighters union is collecting donations for Stewart's family at classy.org/give/473700.

Family shared photos of those who died over the weekend.

