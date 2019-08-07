Montgomery man yelled slurs, shot air rifle at neighbors, police say

Ryan Salsman | Kane County Sheriff's Office

MONTGOMERY, Ill. -- A man has been charged with a hate crime for allegedly shooting an air rifle at his neighbors while shouting racial slurs last month in west suburban Montgomery.

Ryan Salsman, 36, is charged with a hate crime, aggravated assault and reckless conduct in the July 27 attack, according to a statement from Montgomery police.

Shortly after 10 p.m., an African American man and a Hispanic woman were talking in their driveway in the 1800 block of Mulberry Drive when Salsman started shooting the air rifle at them from his bedroom window, police said.

Witnesses told investigators Salsman yelled "several racial remarks" while shooting and used slurs during the attack, police said.

Salsman was already in custody at the Kane County Jail on unrelated charges when he was served with warrants for the attack, police said.

He was booked into the jail on Aug. 2 on a charge of violating a bail bond, according to Kane County sheriff's office inmate records. He remains in custody on $54,200 bail and his next court date is scheduled for Aug. 9.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
montgomeryhate crime
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Murdered U of I scholar's remains disposed of in trash, may never be recovered
Cook County sheriff's officer charged in fatal Niles crash
Bodies found in Canada believed to be teen murder suspects
ICE agents arrest 680 people in largest raids in at least a decade
Jayme Closs' Wis. house torn down
Man charged in fatal shooting of NU PhD student in Rogers Park
Octopus attacks woman in face while she posed for photo
Show More
DUI driver stopped with child asleep on open case of beer: police
Travel warning: Impostor airline, hotel booking sites
Ivanka Trump tweets inaccurate info about Chicago violence, Lightfoot hits back
Puerto Rico high court overturns Pedro Pierluisi as governor
Illinois kennel safety law protects animals
More TOP STORIES News