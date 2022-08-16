Chicago crime: No bail for man charged with sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl at Montrose Beach

Bystanders broke up fight between girl's dad and alleged assailant Juan Roldon, who they held down until CPD arrived: prosecutors

CHICAGO -- A 76-year-old man was ordered held without bail Tuesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl at Montrose Harbor over the weekend.

Juan Roldon lured the girl to some bushes after approaching her as she walked alone to the restroom from a family picnic, Cook County prosecutors said.

After she was assaulted, the girl ran back to her family and alerted her father, who sought out the man and confronted Roldon five minutes later, prosecutors said. Roldon denied attacking the girl and the father began punching him.

Bystanders broke up the fight and held Roldon down until police arrived, prosecutors said. He was arrested and charged with criminal sexual assault, criminal sexual abuse and unlawful restraint.

Roldon, a Vietnam veteran, has lived in a "stable, quiet home" for more than 30 years with his wife, his attorney said.

Judge Maryam Ahmad ordered Roldon held without bail.

