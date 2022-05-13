Montrose Beach frequenter Monty the piping plover dies unexpectedly

We are saddened to share that today Monty passed away unexpectedly.— Chicago Piping Plovers (@ChicagoPiping) May 13, 2022
We will share more as we learn more.
He returned to Montrose Beach in April, leaving everyone wondering where his feathered lady friend, Rose, was.
The lovebirds became famous in 2019 when they were spotted at Montrose Beach on Chicago's North Side.
Monty flew in from Texas. He was at his usual summer nesting spot at Montrose, where he arrived three years ago.
Birders were waiting for Rose to arrive in Chicago from Florida.
