Montrose Beach frequenter Monty the piping plover dies unexpectedly

Monty and his lady friend, Rose, became famous in 2019 when they were spotted at Montrose Beach on Chicago's North Side
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Monty the piping plover has died unexpectedly.



He returned to Montrose Beach in April, leaving everyone wondering where his feathered lady friend, Rose, was.

The lovebirds became famous in 2019 when they were spotted at Montrose Beach on Chicago's North Side.

Monty flew in from Texas. He was at his usual summer nesting spot at Montrose, where he arrived three years ago.

Birders were waiting for Rose to arrive in Chicago from Florida.

