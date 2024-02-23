Moon landing sends waves of excitement through scientific community; Odysseus tipped on its side

Astronomers and astrophysicists are delighted by the US's first lunar landing in more than half a century.

CHICAGO -- The United States' first moon landing in over half a century has sent ripples of excitement through the scientific community.

"This landing is bonkers," said Michelle Nichols, an astronomer at the Adler Planetarium. "To see the US soft land a spacecraft on the moon for the first time in 52 years that in and of itself is cool."

With Thursday's touchdown, Intuitive Machines became the first private business to pull off a moon landing, a feat previously achieved by only five countries. The mission was sponsored in large part by NASA, whose experiments were on board. NASA paid $118 million for the delivery under a program meant to jump-start the lunar economy.

"It's a test bed, it's testing technology that's needed for getting back to the moon in a 21st century kind of way," said Dr. Andrew Johnston, vice president of experience and collections at the Adler Planetarium. "This was a lander that was carrying things like instruments to measure distances and to navigate to specific parts of the moon and that's one of the things humans are going to have do when they get back to the moon."

One of the NASA experiments was pressed into service when the lander's navigation system failed in the final few hours before touchdown. The lander took an extra lap around the moon to allow time for the last-minute switch to NASA's laser system.

"Odie is a scrapper," mission director Tim Crain said late Thursday via X, formerly Twitter.

Another experiment, a cube with four cameras, was supposed to pop off 30 seconds before touchdown to capture pictures of Odysseus' landing. But Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University's EagleCam was deliberately powered off during the final descent because of the navigation switch and stayed attached to the lander.

Embry-Riddle's Troy Henderson said his team will try to release EagleCam in the coming days, so it can photograph the lander from roughly 26 feet (8 meters) away.

The Odysseus lander was communicating with ground controllers and was sending back data after landing Thursday.

Intuitive Machines, the company that built the six-footed lander, initially said it was upright. But CEO Steve Altemus said Friday that the lander "caught a foot in the surface and tipped" and landed on its side.

The CEO said the company's employees actually have their names engraved on the feet of the lander, marking their role in this truly historic occasion on the surface of the moon.

Intuitive Machines anticipates just a week of operations on the moon for the solar-powered lander, before lunar nightfall hits.

The company was the second business to aim for the moon under NASA's commercial lunar services program. Last month, Pittsburgh's Astrobotic Technology gave it a shot, but a fuel leak on the lander cut the mission short and the craft ended up crashing back to Earth.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report