Science

Crescent moon aligns with Jupiter, Saturn and Venus in Friday's night sky

Venus and Jupiter are the brightest planets in the night sky.
EMBED <>More Videos

Moon to align with Jupiter, Saturn and Venus in Friday's night sky

A trio of planets accompanied the moon in the sky on Friday, Dec. 10.

Jupiter, Saturn and Venus fell in line with the crescent moon in the southwestern sky shortly after nightfall, according to AccuWeather.

Earth's celestial neighbor appeared at the top of the line, followed by Jupiter, Saturn and Venus. The alignment was visible around the world.

Aside from the moon, Venus is the brightest object in the night sky, and Jupiter, the largest planet, falls third in the line of brightest.

Stargazers had ample opportunity to capture photos of the alignment, and anyone who wanted to take a closer look at the gas giants and their moons could have used binoculars or a telescope, according to AccuWeather.

Even now that the moon has passed, the planetary trio will remain aligned for most of December.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencemoonaccuweather
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Ex-Illinois inmate seeks gender confirmation surgery from prison
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Show More
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Parole canceled for man convicted of killing Michael Jordan's father
2 shot in Lakeview robberies hours apart: CPD
Marquette Park gas station employee shot during violent robbery: CPD
More TOP STORIES News