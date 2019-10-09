More fetal remains found in Indiana abortion doctor's storage unit: AG

INDIANAPOLIS -- Additional fetal remains have been found at a Chicago-area storage unit that was being rented by a late doctor who performed abortions in Indiana, according to authorities.

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill said in a news release that Dr. Ulrich Klopfer's family members found the additional remains Wednesday, but he didn't say how many sets there were.

Hill spokeswoman Lauren Houck said the additional remains were found at a storage unit Klopfer had rented in Cook County.

Hill said last week that the more than 2,200 sets of preserved fetal remains that were found last month in Klopfer's garage in Will County had been returned to Indiana.

RELATED: Over 2,000 preserved fetal remains found in home of deceased Indiana doctor
EMBED More News Videos

Over 2,200 medically preserved fetal remains were found Thursday on the property of a deceased Will County doctor in unincorporated Will County.



Klopfer performed abortions at Indiana clinics located in Fort Wayne, Gary and South Bend. He died Sept. 3.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
indianaabortionu.s. & worlddoctors
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago police supervisors pushed 'false narrative' in Laquan McDonald shooting: IG report
Clemency hearing held for woman serving life sentence in '92 murder
Family on vacation finds $600K of cocaine
$6K reward offered in unsolved Round Lake Park murder
Woman beaten, robbed in Lincoln Park home invasion
U of C alum becomes oldest Nobel Prize winner at 97
65-year-old Chicago man embarks on marathon milestone
Show More
Sustainability as well as savings driving millennials to consignment shops
Personal items stolen from Mt. Sinai Hospital
Chicago AccuWeather: Increasingly cloudy, not as chilly
Fake Nike shoes worth more $2.2 million seized at LA/Long Beach Seaport
Wednesday night to bring 2nd meteor shower in 2 nights
More TOP STORIES News