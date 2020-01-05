More Illinois seniors eligible for state benefits in 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Ill -- More Illinois seniors will qualify for state benefits such as discounted license plates in 2020.

The Illinois Department of Aging says it's using new, higher income limits to determine eligibility for the state's Benefit Access Program as of Jan. 1.

The program includes discounts on license plates, the Seniors Ride Free Benefit and the Persons with Disability Free Transit Ride Benefit.

Under the new guidelines, single-person households will qualify if they earn less than $33,562 in annual income. That's up from $27,610 last year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
springfieldsenior citizens
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man, woman found unconscious, pulled from house fire in Maywood: officials
2 teen girls charged in Red Line robbery, beating of pregnant woman: police
5 dead in Pa. crash involving tour bus from NYC area
Al-Shabab attacks military base used by US forces in Kenya
3 charged with stealing nearly $20K in jewelry from Lake Co. Costco
Child among 5 hospitalized after NW Side crash: fire officials
Chicago congestion tax for Uber, Lyft starts Monday
Show More
Iraq's Parliament calls for expulsion of US troops
Credit card, utility scams among BBB's top 10 scams of 2019
Chicago AccuWeather: High winds, possible drizzle Sunday
Missing 'high risk' man, 43, last seen in Hyde Park: police
Man fatally shot by police on South Side: CPD
More TOP STORIES News