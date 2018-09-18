Tuesday will be day two of testimony in the murder trial of Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke.Jurors heard from police officers on day one of testimony. The defense told the jury that it plans to call a number of expert witnesses, mainly in the use of force. More Chicago police officers are expected to testify Tuesday as well.Jason Van Dyke's attorney is arguing that his client shot 17-year-old Laquan McDonald out of self-defense, describing the teenager as an out of control, violent criminal suspect who was high on drugs and a danger to officers and the public that night in October of 2014.Police dashboard camera video shows Van Dyke shooting 16 times as McDonald appears to walk away from police who had surrounded him.On day one of testimony, the jury heard from two officers who were at the scene and did not fire at McDonald.Prosecutor: "Did you see him see him raise his arm as if he was attempting to stab anyone?"Chicago Police Officer Dora Fontaine: "No"Prosecutor: "Did you see him attack anyone?"Officer Fontaine: "No"Another officer who took the stand also poked holes in the defense's argument saying he and his partner felt protected for the most part inside their patrol car and that they were just trying to buy time until someone could arrive with a Taser.The prosecution alleges that race was the motivating reason as to why Van Dyke opened fire, saying McDonald's race was one of the only things Van Dyke knew about him when he made the decision to shoot within seconds of getting out of his patrol car.