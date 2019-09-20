More than $1M in goods stolen from rail cars recovered in Markham; 5 arrested

Police cars

(Shutterstock)

MARKHAM, Ill. (WLS) -- Five men have been arrested as Markham police said they have recovered more than $1 million in stolen goods.

The stolen items include high-end handbags, bicycles, electronics and household goods taken from local rail cars. Police also recovered $16,000 in cash, narcotics, three stolen hand guns and multiple stolen vehicles

Markham police said the stolen goods were found in a storage facility. Five people are in custody and more arrests are possible, police said.

"As we continue to sort through local storage areas we are finding more stolen merchandise," said Markham Police Chief Terry White.
