Seismologists says more than 3,000 earthquakes recorded in Southern California since initial 6.4

We have now recorded over 3,000 earthquakes in the Searles Valley sequence.https://t.co/mgWpqYcUzB — Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) July 7, 2019

RIDGECREST, Calif. -- Thousands of earthquakes have been recorded in Southern California since Thursday's initial 6.4 magnitude temblor , according to seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones.She says more than 3,000 of them have now been recorded in the Searles Valley sequence, includng Friday's 7.1 While some of the aftershocks were of lower magnitude, ranging from 2-3, there were also sizeable quakes registering as high as 5.4.The live earthquake tracker posted above shows where the earthquakes are hitting, and their size.