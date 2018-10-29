More than 8 grams of meth found during Illinois traffic stop, police say; 3 charged

(Charleston Police Department)

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WLS) --
Three men were busted in central Illinois for allegedly carrying meth with intent to distribute and a defaced handgun.

Police in Charleston, Ill., with help from the East Central Illinois Drug Task Force, pulled over a 2001 Ford at the intersection of 4th Street and Harrison Avenue just after 1:50 p.m. Thursday.

Officers said they saw drug evidence in plain sight inside the vehicle, so they asked all three men to get out. Police found more than 8 grams of suspected methamphetamine and a 22-caliber handgun with the serial number scratched off under the front seat.

Gage O. Berning, 19; Justin W. Landreth, 22; and Christopher R. Senn, 22; all from Salem, Ill., were arrested for possession of between 5 and 15 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and defacing marks on a firearm.

Police also seized the Ford, which was driven by Berning, pending a hearing.

The investigation is ongoing. More charges may come down in the future.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drugdrug bustgunsmethmethamphetamineIllinois
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
43 shot, 5 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Worker rescued after becoming trapped in dirt trench in Morris
Body found at North Side construction site
Police release photos of SUV wanted in fatal shooting of Lake in the Hills chef
Brookfield Zoo welcomes 2 baby squirrel monkeys
Mom charged in son's drowning death during Hurricane Florence
Yosemite park rangers identify couple who fell from Taft Point
Pittsburgh synagogue shooting: Suspect appears in court, victims mourned around country
Show More
Indiana dad dresses son in Adolf Hitler costume for Halloween
What is Gab, the social network used by Pittsburgh shooting suspect?
3 injured in shooting on Dan Ryan
Amazing medical advance allows 2 women to carry same baby
Field Museum to renovate Native North American Hall with Native American partners
More News