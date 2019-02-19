More than a dozen people rescued from ride at SeaWorld in San Diego

More than a dozen people had to be rescued after getting trapped on a ride at SeaWorld in San Diego. (KGO-TV)

SAN DIEGO, Calif. --
More than a dozen people had to be rescued after getting trapped on a ride at SeaWorld in San Diego.

Some of those rescued visitors, had to be lowered onto boats in a lagoon beneath the "Bayside Skyride."

San Diego Police believe a powerful gust of wind tripped a circuit breaker that powers the cables which propel the attraction.

Park workers could not restart the ride.

Officials say 16 people were aboard the ride when it stopped around 6:30 p.m.
