u.s. & world

More than a dozen power lines topple in Seattle, trapping 2 people in car

TUKWILA, Wash. -- Thousands of Seattle-area residents were left in the dark overnight after more than a dozen power lines came crashing down, trapping two people inside a car and causing chaos as witnesses nearby scrambled to safety.

The car was caught right in the middle of the mess, pinned and surrounded by a tangle of live power lines.

First responders rushed to the scene and worked desperately to turn the power off as rescuers carefully pulled the two people out of the car. Both were taken to a local hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Tukwila Police said on Twitter that the power outage was reported at about 3:50 p.m. Friday, around the same time police responded to a collision on East Marginal Way South near the Museum of Flight, where hundreds of patrons were left in the dark when the power suddenly went out.

The series of downed lines stretched for more than a mile. As of Saturday morning, authorities were still cleaning up the mess and working to determine what caused the poles to fall.

"We were in the outside area and we were under the impression that it was lightning, sudden out of nowhere," witness Kimber Dale told KOMO-TV. "A storm came in. It just started pouring down rain and it seemed like there was a lightning strike that blew up the poles and traveled down."

Seattle City Light reports the outages were in Burien, South Seattle, White Center and Tukwila.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
washingtonpower outageu.s. & world
U.S. & WORLD
Pink Lady Bandit on the run after bank robberies in 3 states
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
California teens confess to fatally stabbing policeman: Investigators
Boy starts lemonade stand to take mom on date after dad's death
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man grazed by bullet in Hyde Park robbery
Boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, breezy Sunday
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Pilsen sees large crowds as Fiesta del Sol fun continues
Show More
Fire displaces 7 people in Auburn-Gresham
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Body of swimmer recovered near Indiana Dunes beach
Police identify teen shot to death on Aurora porch
A taste of nostalgia with these classic desserts
More TOP STORIES News