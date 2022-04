Still and Box on the 113OO Block of South Homewood has been secured. Sadly there are two fatalities; two male victims; OFI is investigating. 0 pic.twitter.com/2CdYISunlj — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) April 1, 2022

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were killed in a house fire on Chicago's Far South Side Thursday.The Chicago Fire Department said two males were found dead at the home in the 11300 block of S. Homewood Ave.CFD's Office of Fire Investigation is investigating the cause of the fire.