Woman, 71, killed in Morgan Park shooting on South Side: police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 71-year-old woman was fatally shot Sunday inside a home in Morgan Park on the South Side, police said.
She was in the residence about 7:40 p.m. in the 10800 block of South Morgan Street when two males who were outside fired shots at the home, Chicago police said.
The woman was struck multiple times and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was pronounced dead, police said.
The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't released details on the fatality.
No arrests have been reported. Area Two detectives are investigating.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
